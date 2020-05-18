Dalton Municipal Court returns Wednesday

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton’s Municipal Court will begin in-person proceedings on Wednesday.

Today Judge Robert Cowan signed an order on how it will happen.

— 20 person limit in court

— only defendants and attorneys, no families (people with childcare issues must contact the court- minors can have one parent or guardian)

— everyone must wear a face mask

— everyone entering the building will have their temperature taken and be asked health questions

— defendants will be given an estimated time for their proceeding and may be asked to wait in their car if court capacity is reached

— Due to the limits on in-person attendance, court proceedings will be live-streamed on the City of Dalton’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB4U77TZJ4FSigTJp89J1mA?view_as=subscriber

The first session on Wednesday morning is for defendants with attorneys who have already gotten an appointment with the court.

If you don’t know when your court date was rescheduled should call 706-278-1913 extension 101 during normal business hours.