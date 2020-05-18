Celebrate the graduating 5th graders at Hardy Elementary

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Teachers and administrators continue to come up with innovative ways to acknowledge their students since schools have been closed.

Recently, Hardy 5th graders heading to middle school, got a drive through promotional ceremony.

- Advertisement -

News 12’s David Moore has another example of What’s Right With our Schools.

Serenity Oliver: “She is receiving the award of student express in excellence in reading. We love you Serenity.”

Robin: we really just want it to take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate our fifth grade students.

Related Article: Baptist Association taking food donations for families

“Thank you, thank you!”

Principal Robin Bambrey: we know here at Hardy elementary that the fifth grade promotion ceremony is always a great opportunity to bring families together to recognize our fifth grade students. So I am blessed, with a staff that thinks outside of the box on how we could still celebrate our fifth graders. But in a different way this year.

“Congratulations. I am going to miss you. Thank you. [Notes:Crying] have a great summer! She’s just sad. I know. It’s going to be OK honey.”

5th Grade Teacher Joshua Brooks: this is, this is a big deal. And the fact that we are not going to be able to do this inside like we do normally I mean we got to come out here we got to make noise for them. It’s just kind of a somber moment you know what I mean.

Grandmother Marilyn Milsap: It’s a mighty, mighty blessing for them to celebrate like this. It’s better than not celebrating at all. It will make them feel really appreciate it.

Robin: None of this would have been possible without the support of our community. We appreciate Giving Grasshoppers, Rockpoint Church, Glass House Collective and Art 120 For all the wonderful donations and time during our fifth grade promotion.

for all the wonderful donations and time during our fifth grade promotion.

Robin: Every year we have our ceremony in the gym where the parents get to dress up; the students get to get all dressed up. And they have the opportunity to walk across the stage to be recognized as their last day of a fifth grader to be prepared to be a middle Schooler. So we wanted to make sure that we could recognize them in the same way.

“Today is a good day, yeah! It’s Friday! Graduation Friday!”

Marcus Moore: Right now I just seen my daughter graduate fighting to the next level. And I just want to encourage and motivate all the next students to getting to the next level. Don’t give up.