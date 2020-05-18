My Best Me Health Tip – Eating At Home

The benefit of eating at home is not only to lose weight and improve your vital symptoms like blood pressure and diabetes also to save money. The average American spends about $3,000 a year eating out in comparison to spending around $950 a year when cooking at home.

An alternative to consider are the meal delivery programs. You don’t throw away any leftovers. The meals are perfect for two people and the quality is excellent. The average meal costs between 8 to 12 dollars.

So consider the meal delivery cooking at home and avoid eating out as much as you can.

