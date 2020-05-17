Young Missionary killed in hit-and-run in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga (WDEF)- A teenager was hit while he was riding his bicycle in Walker County last night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol 18 year-old McKay Bergeson of Bountiful, Utah was on Georgia 1 around 9:30 PM.

Walker County Coroner Steve Rodgers pronounced Bergeson dead on the scene.

According to GSP, witnesses say that a four door sedan struck Bergeson’s bike in the rear end which caused him to strike the pavement.

The car did not stop at the scene and has not been located.

The accident is still under investigation.

Bergeson was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The following statement is from Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff:

“With heavy hearts, we share news of the death of a young missionary serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission. Elder McKay Bergeson, age 19, of Bountiful, Utah, died Saturday evening after getting hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle in LaFayette, Georgia. His companion was not injured. Elder Bergeson had been serving since December 2019. We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time.”