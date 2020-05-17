Sunday evening shooting leaves one in the hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A shooting Sunday evening left one man in the hospital.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the shooting happened 7:30 Sunday evening near W 13th Street Ct.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived on scene, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound.

A CPD spokesperson says that two men were arguing when the victim was shot.

Lt. Charles Brown with the Chattanooga Police Department says, “We’re still in the very early stages of trying to get determined exactly what started the um argument or confrontation between the two gentleman. We’re working right now with our uh, investigators, crime scene unit, patrol officers to ascertain the reason behind it and also to locate the suspect.”

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.