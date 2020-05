EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Kroger, the City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems and the Hamilton County Department of health are also offering free drive thru COVID-19 testing this week.

The event will be three days from Wednesday, May 20th until Friday, May 22nd.

- Advertisement -

The site will be in the parking lot Camp Jordan Park from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on those days.

Appointments are required.

You can schedule that on Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting