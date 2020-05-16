Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – May 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Rain & T-Storms!

Sunday, waking up mild again in the low 60s. The early afternoon looks quiet and warm, however, especially into the afternoon/evening and overnight hours, rain and thunderstorms will start popping up. Thunderstorm chances will increase overnight into Monday, however does not look anything severe as of now.

- Advertisement -

Scattered showers and storms will move in Monday with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80. Rain chances will be sticking with us through the whole next work week with cooler temperatures towards the middle of the week.

Next weekend looks dry and warm!

80 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Related Article: Summer storms prompt lightning safety awareness

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.