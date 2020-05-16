Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management. The ouster is the latest in a series of moves against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the Trump administration. A senior department official says Trump removed Steve Linick from his job Friday but gave no reason for his removal. In a letter to Congress, Trump said Linick no longer had his full confidence. Linick had served in the job since 2013. His office had issued several reports critical of the department’s handling of personnel matters, including accusing some Trump appointees of retaliating against career officials.

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)