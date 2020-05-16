Local Golden Corral restaurants will reopen one at a time

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The company that operates many Golden Corral franchises in Tennessee is announcing their plans for Chattanooga.

CPB Foods plans to reopen the Gunbarrel Road Golden Corral in June.

They will convert it to the cafeteria style format, where diners go through a line and are served their selections.

A Knoxville Golden Corral has already reopened under the change and the Pigeon Forge location will open this weekend.

CPB Foods will reopen their Knoxville location later in May and reopen their other restaurants location by location.

“We are confident that our guests will enjoy a Golden Corral experience with an even higher level of personal service.”

“We will continue to reinforce our rigorous cleanliness standards for guest touchpoints, perform employee temperature checks, and incorporate additional hand sanitizing stations. All of our team members will wear masks and gloves while working. As an added measure, every shift, we will have dedicated co-workers focused solely on sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces in the restaurant. New social distancing procedures, including floor markers, table spacing, and drink delivery, will also be in place. “