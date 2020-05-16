Former Georgia DB DeAndre Baker Surrenders to Police on Armed Robbery Charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has surrendered to police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has been charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His lawyer says he has affidavits that will clear Baker and he urges “people not to rush to judgment.” Baker and Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar had not surrendered as of Saturday afternoon. Dunbar’s lawyer also says he has affidavits supporting his client.

