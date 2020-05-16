First tropical depression of 2020 forms near Florida

While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active.

Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur.

The storm is generally expected to remain at sea and not make landfall, but those along the North Carolina coastline could see heavy rain and gusty winds. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for those areas.

This hurricane season is expected to be more active than average, due in part to the very warm sea surface temperatures.

The WCBI Weather team will continue to keep an eye on the tropics throughout the season. For the latest, visit wcbi.com/weather.