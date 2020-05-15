Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – May 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Pre Summer Weather Here Through The Weekend!

Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. It will stay mild with lows in the mid 60’s.

The warm up will continue for Friday with some sunshine mixed with clouds. It will be dry and warmer for the afternoon with highs in the low 80’s. Fair and continued mild Friday night with lows 60-62.

Partly cloudy and very warm for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. A spotty PM shower or storm possible but don’t expect much through Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will move in Monday with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80. Leftover clouds and a few showers will be possible for Tuesday as well as the middle of next week with highs dropping into the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

79 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows.

