Red Wolves Coach Jimmy Obleda Glad to Have Team Back at Practice

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves got the green light to return to practice this week. And while there are several restrictions due to COVID 19, at least it gives the team hope that the season may not be too far behind.

Before seeing his players in person at practice, Red Wolves head coach Jimmy Obleda caught a glimpse of his guys last week during a team building exercise.

Said Obleda:”We did a scavenger hunt. Old school scavenger hunt. We divided them in groups. Lot of guys that live together. One of the challenges was to find a Red Wolves clue that I left by the Choo-Choo. I don’t live too far away from there. So I actually got to see them from within six feet. I hid it pretty good, so they couldn’t find it.”

Coaches love to make everything hard don’t they.

At least the Red Wolves return to practice wasn’t too hard.

Said Obleda:”Just enjoying being outside. Stepping on the new beautiful turf. Taking a deep breath of just fresh air and sunlight. I just got home, and I got a little tan today. It was pretty cool you know.”

And it was also pretty cool that Chattanooga got to practice at their new CHI Memorial Stadium going up in East Ridge.

Said Obleda:”Being in the middle of that and seeing what it is, and what it’s going to become. That has no words. That really has no words to truly give it the credence that it deserves.”

The Red Wolves are currently limited to groups of four during their workouts.

While foursomes might work on the lynx, it’s not ideal on the pitch.

Said Obleda:”We’re hoping. Keeping our fingers crossed that next week we can make the groups a little bigger. So now we’re starting to get a little more as you say game looking or team like. Game like.”

Obleda was named the team’s head coach in November.

He barely got situated before the season was postponed in March.

My family is back home in California, so it has made it a little bit tough for me. But like anything. Anything that’s important that’s worth something. You have to sacrifice for. You have to work hard for. So we just make do.”