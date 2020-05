ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators need your help with a homicide investigation in Rome, Georgia.

Two women were found dead under the Etowah bridge on Wednesday.

Investigators identified them as 19-year-old Vanita Richardson, and 31-year-old Trevena Campbell, both of Rome.

They were in a Gold 1997 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the vehicle could be in the Metro Atlanta area.

If you have any information, call the G-B-I.