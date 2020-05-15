McKamey Animal Center sets pet adoption record

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The COVID-19 Pandemic has negatively impacted many businesses during these last few months.

But McKamey Animal Center says the pandemic has actually helped them in some ways.

​So far McKamey says they have seen a record number of adoptions over the last several weeks.

Officials with the shelter say normally this time of the year they are over capacity but right now they only have about 200 animals.

McKamey is still welcoming adoptions and fosters during this time.

Jamie Mcaloon with the animal center says they have learned a lot from the pandemic.

“These animals do so much better in foster homes. That’s one thing Covid has taught us. We need to get these animals out of the shelter and into foster parents. That’s where they really thrive at and look better. We are able to get a better idea about their personality.”

If you wish to adopt an animal you have to set an appointment up online or over the phone. Masks must be worn while inside the animal shelter.