Life Care Center of Athens reports 12 deaths from Covid-19 outbreak

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Life Care Center of Athens reports 12 deaths now from the Covid-19 outbreak that has hit the senior living facility.

In all, 71 of their 98 residents tested positive.

- Advertisement -

One remains in the hospital.

“Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked

multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested

negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we

retest them.”

28 of the 49 employees who also tested positive have now recovered.