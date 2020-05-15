Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Keith Urban stripped down his normally huge stage show to play at a drive-in movie theater for about 200 medical workers.

Urban told The Associated Press that playing on a flatbed truck with just two other musicians in front of a movie theater screen felt like “glorified karaoke.”

This was Urban’s first live show since the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States.

He played his hits like “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and new songs from his upcoming new album.

Urban said that walking onstage he felt huge gratitude for the medical workers on the frontline of the pandemic.