Hooked On Science – Inflate a Balloon Using a Chemical Reaction

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Baking Soda

• Vinegar

• Balloon

• Empty 2 Liter Bottle

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the empty 2 liter bottle half of the way with vinegar. Describe and classify the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fill the balloon with baking soda. Describe and classify the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Carefully stretch the open end of the balloon around the neck of the 2 liter bottle.

STEP 4: Dump the baking soda, inside the balloon, into the 2 liter bottle, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the baking soda is mixed with the vinegar, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas inflates the balloon, causing the balloon to expand.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.