Grundy County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in overdoses

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is concerned about a recent uptick in drug overdoses and drug related deaths.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating 3 overdose deaths, 6 reported overdoses and 2 unreported overdoses since late April.

The sheriff says that’s double their normal rate and these numbers call for major concerns.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says ages 35 and under are the ones that seem to be the most vulnerable right now.

“Definitely too young to be dying. Any overdose is bad but when they come this many at a time, you know you have more going on than just an isolated incident,” says Sheriff Clint Shrum, Grundy County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Shrum says the medical examiner has not yet released a report but thanks to anonymous community leads they have been able to make significant progress.

“We have found and can confirm, unofficially, that fentanyl is being put inside these drugs. Fake pills are being manufactured somewhere, whether it’s in the county or outside of it we have not confirmed that,” says Sheriff Shrum.

Officials say they are concerned that drug users may not be totally aware of what is in their drug causing them to accidentally overdose.

The sheriff says that although this is an investigation, it is disturbing anytime you lose members of the community.

He just wants to help those who are struggling with addiction.

“People tend to stereotype drug users and addicts. I’m really not a fan of that. It happens but, what i understand is these people were song, daughters, brothers, uncles. They belonged to somebody. We are going to get to the bottom of this sooner or later. Sooner hopefully but until that time comes we want to educate people. We want to keep the community updated as much as we can. Hopefully prevent any more deaths because its just not necessary,” says Sheriff Shrum.

For more informatio go to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office page.