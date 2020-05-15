Georgia Courts prepare for reopening in June

DALTON, Geogia (WDEF) – Judges in Whitfield and Murray Counties are preparing to open up their courts again in a few weeks.

When that happens, you can expect to have your temperature taken and be quizzed about how you feel before entering the courthouse.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff is already putting markers in the Whitfield Courthouse about where people can sit to maintain social distancing.

And attendance will be capped in each courtroom.

Jury trials will not resume in Georgia until at least June 12th.

“We can’t have jury trials because you just can’t impanel a jury unless you have a hundred or so people there and everybody can’t be six feet apart and have that many people there,” Superior Court William Boyett said.

“And you have to have that when you’re striking as many juries as we strike for two judges in a given week. All of that is postponed as of now until June 12 when this order expires. Of course, it may be extended depending on what happens.”

Meanwhile, the judges continue to use tele-conferencing to process suspects at the jails.

But a court backlog is building.atch all the shows online on the county’s website.

Questions for the county commissioners can be sent by e-mail to Laughter at llaughter@whitfieldcountyga.com, Harold Brooker at hbrooker@whitfieldcountyga.com, Roger Crossen at rcrossen@whitfieldcountyga.com, Greg Jones at gjones@whitfieldcountyga.com, or Barry Robbins at brobbins@whitfieldcountyga.com. You can also call the county offices at 706-275-7500.

Laughter pointed out that county administrative buildings re-opened to the public on April 27, with social distancing and other safety measures in practice.

She also said free COVID-19 testing over the weekend at the Whitfield County Health Department in Dalton was such a success, they’re doing it again this weekend. Schedule an appointment Saturday, May 16 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and Sunday, May 17 (starting at 1 p.m.) by calling 888-881-1474.