COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Taulia Tagovailoa (tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) is leaving Alabama and transferring to Maryland.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback will need a waiver to be eligible this season. He played five games last season as a freshman, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland’s Mike Locksley coached Tagovailoa’s brother, Tua, as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.