Defense attorneys: Don’t rush to judgment in Arbery shooting

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for two white men accused in the shooting death of a black man they pursued through a subdivision in coastal Georgia city are asking for people not to rush to judgment.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

The case drew national attention and outrage after a video of Arbery’s final moments surfaced online last week.

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield, representing Travis McMichael, told reporters Thursday that while video of the final confrontation between Arbery and the McMichaels has been widely shared, events preceding the shooting remain largely unknown.