Covid-19 Hospitalizations and ICU patients have actually climbed this week in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Friday’s list of new Covid-19 cases is not particularly alarming, but we can see a trend now for the week.

For the second day in a row, the Health Department posted 16 new positive tests in Hamilton County on Friday, for a total of 342.

Officials have stressed that they don’t see a connection at this point to the ongoing reopenings. They also cite the rising number of tests as a factor for the rise in new cases.

But there has been a trend this week in the all-important track of people in the hospital.

The number of patients in local hospitals climbed to 16 today, the highest of the week (another 7 are PUI’s, people under investigation for Covid-19).

That number has steadily doubled from the lows we saw last week that were the lowest yet.

And the number of patients in local ICU’s has also grown this week… the highest number we have seen yet.

Still, these numbers are very small compared to the feared curve that officials wanted us the flatten. And we are no where near stressing our medical capabilities at this point.

But the numbers bolster the argument that Covid-19 is still moving in our community and not going away.