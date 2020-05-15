Cleveland State will return this fall with “hybrid” classes

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland State officials announce they will return to the classroom for the Fall 2020 semester.

But classes may look a little different.

They have surveyed returning students about what kind of instruction they want.. face-to-face, online or a mix.

Officials say they got support for all three methods.

So Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Barsha Pickell says most face-to-face classes will also have online sections.

“This way, students can select the option that best meets their needs.”

The faculty will spend the summer converting to the hybrid class format.

In those classes, students will meet once a week on campus, with the rest of the study online.

The on-campus classes will be split in two to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“This provides needed student and faculty engagement while balancing recommendations for staying home as much as possible.”