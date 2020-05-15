Chattanooga Housing Authority tests senior citizens

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Senior residents of the Chattanooga Housing Authority were able to participate in free Coronavirus testing.

Last weekend, the Chattanooga Housing Authority postponed their free COVID-19 testing to next week.

But today, with the help of CHI Memorial, Hamilton County Health Department and UTC’s nursing school, they were able to test dozens of senior residents.

Betsy McCright, the Director of the Chattanooga Housing Authority, says, “It’s been a great collaboration, the community has come together to support our seniors which has always been the focus of our mission here at CHA during this pandemic.”

According to the CDC, senior citizens are the most vulnerable when it comes to the Coronavirus.

​Residents from Boynton Terrace Apartments, Dogwood Manor and Gateway Apartments were all welcome to get tested today.

Linda, who is a resident in the towers, says, “I think that it is very important. and I hope that all the people out of each unit takes the test because it is vital for each and everyone of us. Not just for us, but for our family. I had a little fear going, but this is something that is vital.”

The Chattanooga Housing Authority says that having free testing on site will be convenient to those that do not have transportation.

Councilman Erskine Oglesby, from District 7, says, “Because of the lack of access, it is very important that we have the opportunity to bring these screenings into the community so those who have limited access can take advantage of it by simply just walking across the street from where they live.”

After testing residents received a free reusable mask and additional information on the Coronavirus.

The Chattanooga Housing Authority will be testing their residents in multiple locations next week.

Chattanooga Housing Authority COVID-19 testing sites: