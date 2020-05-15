More access this weekend at Chickamauga Battlefield

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Some state and city parks reopen today but with limited access.

News 12 Now Taylor Bishop has more on what the public has access to.

“Starting today we are re-opening public access to several portions of Chickamauga and Chattanooga national military park”

All roads, picnic areas and most trails will reopen., but some things remain closed.

“Our horse trails remain closed as we are still are still cleaning up the dozens of downed trees from the Easter tornadoes that tragically hit our community”

City parks are also open, but taking precautions.

“Yes the dog parks, tennis courts Athletic fields, and playgrounds are still closed.”

Through social distancing city employees hope to keep the parks open and provide a safe environment.

“Of course we want our parks to be open we believe that the parks are great escape times like this in times like this.”

In Chattanooga , Taylor Bishop News 12 Now

Here is the full list of what’s open and what’s not this weekend. Note that Point Park, Signal Point & the Chickamauga Visitors Center are all still closed.

First, what’s open:

Chickamauga Battlefield All Roads

All Picnic Areas (except the Recreation Field)

All Trails (foot traffic only) Due to storm damage/downed trees, horse trails in Chickamauga Battlefield are not yet open and accessible, but will remain a top priority for maintenance.

Lookout Mountain Battlefield All Trails

All Picnic Areas

Sanders Road

Cravens House Parking Missionary Ridge Orchard Knob Moccasin Bend National Archeological District All Trails

As of May 15, 2020, the following facilities and areas remain temporarily CLOSED until further notice:

Chickamauga Battlefield Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center

Wilder Brigade Monument (Tower)

Vault Toilets

Recreation Field

America’s National Parks Bookstore Lookout Mountain Battlefield Point Park

Ochs Museum

Ochs Observation Deck

Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center (including parking lot)

Sunset Rock Parking

America’s National Parks Bookstore Signal Point