Tornado Volunteers still needed this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volunteers are still needed to help tornado victims with debris clean up.

According to FEMA, the last day for debris removal from the damaged area is JUNE 1ST.

The volunteer center would like people who have the ability to use chainsaws or haul away large debris.

There are still a lot of trees and tree trunks that need to be removied.

If you would like to volunteer, Hamilton County Emergency Management would like for you to check into the volunteer center so that you can see specifically which family needs the most help.

Amy Maxwell from Hamilton County Emergency Management says “we only have a few more weeks left and there’s still a lot more work to be done. So, we’re asking and desperately needing volunteers. This weekend is supposed to be a beautiful weekend. We could really use the help. These people are desperately needing help.”

You can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

If you need assistance with tree or debris removal, call the cleanup hotline.