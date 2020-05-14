Woman posing as a realtor scams $700 from of a Chattanooga family

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A chattanooga family is looking for a new home after a single mother was scammed out of paying several hundred dollars electronically for a rental property.

Single Mother of four, Tamara Brown, says she has no choice but to find a new house quickly after being evicted on short notice.

- Advertisement -

Brown says she found an affordable home off of Taylor Street using Craigslist.

“I go out here in a rush. I think I was in a rush trying to get somewhere to stay. So I rushed it. I went on craigslist, this lady said she had a place. I ran out there thinking I got it and it was a scam. She scammed me out of 700 dollars,” says Tamara Brown, mother of four.

The mother says a woman named Brenda Brown and a man named Rod posed as real estate agents from Stevens Realty LLC.

Related Article: The FBI thinks criminals will target 3 states with coronavirus scams

Tamara says that after committing to the home and paying the deposit, she went to look at the home for a second time and found another family viewing it, that’s when she felt like something was off.

“On Friday morning I called the realty company and the realty lady said she would call me back. When she called me back she said that was a scam and to not give them any money but I already did,” says Brown.

Tamara says so much has already been going on this year and this loss is really painful for her family.

“I’m really hurt. I don’t know what to do, I can’t cry anymore. I have cried so much. But I pray, I have faith. God will make a way for everybody. I am a child of God and I believe in God so I know he’s gonna make it alright,” says Brown.

Jim Winsett with the Better Business Bureau says that people are more vulnerable during these times and scammers take advantage of that.

Winsett says that you should never pay in cash or over any apps that can’t produce a receipt.

“People need to be more cautious, research and take their time as they are making those types of decisions,” says Jim Winsett , President of the BBB.

News 12 reached out to the realty company who says they are aware of scammers and are working to put better security measures in place.

For more information on how to verify the legitimacy of a business before using them or to report a scam, go to the BBB’s website.