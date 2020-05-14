Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – May 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer Days Are Ahead And Milder Nights As Well!

Expect partly cloudy skies to continue through the morning. Some late clouds with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60.

The warm up will continue for the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions and more sunshine by the end of the week. Highs will reach 80-82 on Thursday and well into the 80’s on Friday. Highs Saturday and Sunday 85-87 with lows much milder in the low 60’s. An isolated PM storm possible Sunday.

A few more widely scattered storms will move through Monday with highs closer to 80. Drier and pleasant for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

79 & 56 are our seasonal highs and lows.

