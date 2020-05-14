Trailer fire causes delays for more than 16 hours

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cargo fire on Interstate 24 this morning is still causing problems on 24 East.

Around 2:30 this morning the fire department received calls about the tractor trailer fire on I-24.

Chattanooga fire and Chattanooga police responded to the fire and discovered that it was transporting explosives.

Sgt. Andrew Peker, with the Chattanooga Police Department says, “When we responded, we found that the trailer was on fire and it contained explosive. The explosives are commercial, for commercial purposes similar to what be used in a quarry or a mine.”

The fire began at the market street exit in the east bound lanes.

Both sides of the interstate were shut down for several hours.

Causing traffic to be backed up well into Georgia past the I-59 junction.

” The danger was eliminated fairly quickly. But, there’s still an abundance of caution that needs to be taken. So, if we’re dealing with explosives, even if they are rendered inert and safe, we still want to use an abundance of caution to keep people away from it as long as we can”, says Sgt. Peker.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, two east bound lanes are still shut down.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Two of 4 lanes of I-24 EB remain closed at MM 179 (Market St exit area) due to overnight vehicle fire. Clean up crew en route. EB lanes not expected to be fully open until this evening. #CHAtraffic pic.twitter.com/FNxN2cvPa9 — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) May 14, 2020

Traffic is being directed to an alternate route.