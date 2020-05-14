Stopped cold: ‘Frozen’ musical on Broadway not to reopen

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – The big budget musical “Frozen” will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart.

- Advertisement -

This marks the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million a week.

Until now, only shows that were waiting to officially open have announced postponements or cancellations.

Disney still has “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” on Broadway and five productions of “Frozen” worldwide.

Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers, reacted with dismay to the news.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)