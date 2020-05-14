St. Jude School helps cafeteria manager, tornado victim

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A local school is doing what they can to help their long-time cafeteria manager make it through a tough time.

Mary Louise Ervin has worked at St. Jude School for decades.

But, tragedy hit when a tornado damaged her house.

Since then, she has been living in hotels and was able to get a rental to stay in.

Insurance is covering the damage to her home, but does not cover living costs.

So, school staff and faculty stepped in, got her help for expenses through catholic charities and a GoFundMe page.

The page has raised almost 11,000 dollars in just over one day.

“I think it speaks volumes to the feelings people have for here. Again, she’s an institution here at St. Jude’s. She is loved,” St. Jude School Development and Admissions Director Kathleen Preston said.

Preston said Ervin wants people to know that she is thankful for the care, the prayers, the love and the support.