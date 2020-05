RISING FAWN, Georgia (WDEF) – A juvenile has been arrested and charged over a run-in with a preacher.

It happened Tuesday night at a church in Rising Fawn.

The preacher asked a pair of skateboards who were jumping off a retaining wall to leave.

But he says one of them punched him, knocking him to the ground.

They got into a vehicle and fled.

Dade County investigators identified a suspect within 24 hours.