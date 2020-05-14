Salvation Army Tornado Assistance Expands, Thrift Store Closes

Chattanooga, TN (Press Release) – On Friday, May 15, The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga transitions its tornado emergency assistance to financial relief assistance for victims of the Easter Tornadoes. Funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and Food City – in its recent fundraiser – provides vital financial assistance for residents in Bradley and Hamilton Counties in Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties in Georgia, whose homes, apartments or households suffered tornado damage.

People who were affected by the April 13th tornadoes need to schedule an appointment with a Salvation Army case worker by going online to csarmy.org or by calling the Social Services Office at (423) 305-6200. In Hamilton County, funding for the uninsured will receive first priority.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, in an effort to focus energy and resources – time, talent, and treasure – The Salvation Army will close its family store located at 4104 Ringgold Road on Friday, May 15. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the store had already ceased pick-up service and store drop-offs. “This wasn’t an easy decision,” Major Mark Smith said. “We need to refocus our efforts on what we do best – serving our hurting neighbors.” Recognizing the community’s generosity, Smith added, “These goods will be used to supply clothes closets in Salvation Army facilities across the community.”

Beginning Monday, May 18, and concluding Tuesday, June 30, a liquidation sale, for those items not supplying area clothing closets, will take place at the “As-Is” facility located at 5001 Covington Street, Chattanooga 37407.

Anyone needing clothing or other assistance needs to call (423) 305-6200. The Salvation Army is here and ready to meet the evolving needs of Greater Chattanooga in these uncertain times.