Ryan Newman Eager to Race Again After Violent Crash at Daytona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Ryan Newman is eager to race again Sunday when NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Caroina. He has been sidelined since suffering a head injury in the season-opening Daytona 500. Newman only missed three races because the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. Newman has no memory of the accident and had a hard time believing video of the wreck was real. He says he suffered a brain bruise that healed with time. He tested at Darlington in March before the sports shutdown and thought he was fit to race then.

