Over 500,000 Tennesseans Claimed Unemployment Since Mid-March

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 9 in Tennessee saw another increase with 29,308 new filings bringing the total number of claims since March 15 to 503,888. This is according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 37,319 new claims the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 2,688 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 8,694 new claims.

Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions. Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of first-time applications has now declined for six straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 Claims Since March 15 503,888

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 6,634 Northwest Tennessee 736 Southwest Tennessee 999 Northern Middle Tennessee 8,694 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,567 Upper Cumberland 681 Southeast Tennessee 2,688 East Tennessee 4,025 Northeast Tennessee 1,101 West TN Mobile American Job Center 17 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 78 East TN Mobile America Job Center 4

