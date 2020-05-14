Over 500,000 Tennesseans Claimed Unemployment Since Mid-March

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 9 in Tennessee saw another increase with 29,308 new filings bringing the total number of claims since March 15 to 503,888. This is according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 37,319 new claims the previous week.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 2,688 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 8,694 new claims.
Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions. Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of first-time applications has now declined for six straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|Claims Since March 15
|503,888
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|6,634
|Northwest Tennessee
|736
|Southwest Tennessee
|999
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|8,694
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|1,567
|Upper Cumberland
|681
|Southeast Tennessee
|2,688
|East Tennessee
|4,025
|Northeast Tennessee
|1,101
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|17
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|78
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|4