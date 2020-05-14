Muppet Elmo readies for his own starry HBO Max talk show

NEW YORK (AP) — Meetings of furry monsters and humans is part of a new Sesame Workshop family friendly show on HBO Max called “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.”

It begins streaming May 27. Guests during the initial 13-week episode run include Kacey Musgraves, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Miles Brown, Blake Lively, Dan + Shay, Andy Cohen, Josh Groban, Olivia Wilde and Sara Bareilles.

- Advertisement -

The talk show business may be ruthless, but Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver make appearances and help sharpen Elmo’s interview skills.

Elmo challenges Fallon to a stare contest, which is not entirely fair since Elmo doesn’t have eyelids.