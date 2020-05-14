Mocs Softball Welcomes Two Talented Transfers With Local Ties

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Mocs softball added a pair of All-Star transfers on Wednesday.

They got former Central High and Chatt State pitcher Brooke Parrott, who was a JUCO All-American, and they landed former Silverdale and Lady Vols slugger Kaili Phillips, who was an All SEC freshman last year.

In Kaili Phillips, Chattanooga is getting a power hitter who belted 10 home runs as a freshman last year for the Lady Vols.

- Advertisement -

Said Mocs head coach Frank Reed:”She hit a lot of home runs and that’s against good SEC pitching. Not that we don’t have good pitching where we are, but she’s facing probably a little bit more of that down the road in that conference.”

Brooke Parrott grew up with Phillips, and she admits that Phillips likely homered off of her in high school.

Said Parrott:”It’s intimidating and especially since we have known each other since we were little. So not only do I know she’s a good hitter, but like I know her really well. I don’t know. I just try to keep from throwing it right down the middle to her. I try to keep it kind of away from her, so she can’t hit it out. (chuckles)

Related Article: Mocs Softball Opens New Season With High Expectations

Reed is glad to have Phillips bat, and work ethic. “Well she will challenge you every day. I just have to say she will come prepared to work every day. She’ll be the first one there, and the last one to leave. She’ll be the one I’ll have to run out and say go home.”

Batters may want to go home after facing Parrott in the circle. During her career at Chatt State, she struck out 253 batters in 217 innings pitched.

Said Reed:”She’s that type of pitcher that. She doesn’t seem to get upset. She throws a pitch. If it’s good, that’s great. If it’s a bad pitch, she knuckles down and does something else. She’s going to bring a lot of poise to the mound. We really need that.”

Said Parrott:”I feel like they have a lot of trust in me being like how I’m going to do in conference. I just feel like they have a lot of trust in me.”

Reed is anxious to see his new signees in action. The Mocs of course lost their season because of the coronavirus shut down, but at least there was one positive for Coach Reed.

Said Reed:”My yard has looked better than it has ever looked. My neighbors even commented on how good my yard looked. I’m actually getting to cut it myself, so that’s pretty cool.”