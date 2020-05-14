Law Enforcement looking for motorcycle driver now on foot

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The search goes on for a motorcycle driver who led several agencies on a chase this morning in northeast Alabama.

It started near the Little River Canyon Preserve on Highway 35 around 10AM.

Park service rangers began the chase, but were soon joined by Fort Payne Police, State Troopers and DeKalb County deputies.

The driver ran in a loop around the top of the mountain and ended up crashing back near the Little River.

He fled into the woods and disappeared.

Officers and a helicopter continued the search for hours with no luck.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, olive green short pants, and a black hat. He was heavily tattooed (tattoos on the neck and arms) and was carrying a black backpack.

They believe he was injured in the wreck and could still be in the area.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801.

Sheriff Nick Welden adds “If you have seen this individual in the area today, please contact our office. Your identity will remain anonymous. We would really like to get him into custody.”

“The pursuit could have gotten someone hurt or worse. Not to mention that when someone leads law enforcement on a pursuit like this, we don’t know what kind of criminal activity he may be engaged in. He may be a danger to our communities.”