Kyle Busch Going 7-Eleven Running Seven Races in Eleven Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR champion Kyle Busch plans to sprint back into competition when the season resumes by running all seven events scheduled over an 11-day span. Busch will drive his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota on Sunday when the Cup Series season resumes at Darlington Raceway. He will then run in three more Cup races as well as three lower-tier races in the Xfinity and Trucks series. Busch has scheduled 1,100 miles over three days at Charlotte alone.

