ETOWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Etowah Police need you help finding a missing teenager.

16 year old Bailey Locke was last seen in her home around 9 yesterday morning.

Bailey has medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

She’s five-foot-three, and weighs about 220 pounds.

Bailey was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink long sleeve shirt with ruffles, and white sandals.

If you know where she is tonight, call Etowah Police.