Chattanooga Red Wolves Finally Return to Practice

East Ridge, TN (WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves were finally able to return to practice on Thursday for the first time in nearly two months, although there were a few restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players had their temperatures taken before stepping on the field, and they were limited to a group size of four. Only 12 players worked out Thursday with the other 12 team members set to workout on Friday. Head coach Jimmy Obleda characterized the practice as merely individual workout sessions as opposed to a true practice. The team was able to practice at their new CHI Memorial Stadium going up in East Ridge.