CDC alerts doctors to COVID-19 linked condition in children

(AP) – The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Over 100 children in New York and several other states have been sickened. It was first reported several weeks ago in Europe. A few deaths have occurred.

The CDC says symptoms include a fever, severe illness requiring hospitalization, and inflammatory markers in the blood.