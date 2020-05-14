Buffalo Wild Wings reopening dining rooms in Tennessee

(WDEF) – Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants have continued offering take out and delivery during the pandemic.

But not the chain is ready to reopen dining rooms in Tennessee.

- Advertisement -

That includes their locations in Downtown Chattanooga, Cleveland and Hixson.

All Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the state of Tennessee will reopen its dining rooms on May 20, 2020 in consultation with federal, state and local guidelines to once again provide legendary experiences between friends within its four walls.

Here are the changes they are making to fulfill the Tennessee Pledge:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts.

Related Article: Senior living facilities take preventative measures against coronavirus

The dining rooms will reopen on Wednesday, May 20th.