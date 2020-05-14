A 5th grader puts the East Brainerd Elementary tornado disaster into poetry

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A East Brainerd Elementary student is using spoken word to help himself and fellow students deal with the devastation left behind from of the Easter tornadoes.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has our story.

- Advertisement -

“Students and teachers at East Brainerd Elementary school are picking up the pieces after Easter Sunday tornadoes and also dealing with Covid-19; but one student is making it his mission to shed light on a dark situation.”

Meet Kohl Ward.

“Full of thunder and lightning, I mean those winds, those winds were very frightening”

This graduating 5th grader is using his way with words to encourage his classmates.

“I’ve been through elementary my whole life and I wanted to give them a thanks and shout out like that”

Through spoken word Khol describes how he is adjusting to the times and thanking his friends and teachers.

“I just really wanted to let my teachers know and my classmates know. I really appreciate them”

Since posting his video to YouTube the number of views have rapidly grown.

“I’ think it gave them motivation”

When asked what Khols is excited for next as he embarks on middle school he says the opportunity to continue learning.

“Sixth grade here we come, let’s go let’s do it”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.

Here is Kohl’s Promotion Video: