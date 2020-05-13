Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer Days Are Ahead And Milder Nights As Well!

Expect lots of clouds with a few passing sprinkles possible through the morning. It won’t be as cool with lows in the low 50’s.

Some clouds, but mainly dry and warming up for this Wednesday afternoon, with highs back into the mid 70’s. Becoming partly cloudy and milder overnight with lows in the upper 50’s.

The warm up will continue for the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions and more sunshine by the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 80’s by Thursday and Friday with very warm weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday 85-87 with lows much milder in the low 60’s. An isolated PM storm possible Sunday and a little more likely for Monday.

79 & 56 are our seasonal highs and lows.

