Walker County begins street light project

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield and Sheriff Steve Wilson unveiled the county’s first community street light project on Wednesday.

It’s an effort to improve public safety in northern Walker County, according to the two leaders.

- Advertisement -

The county contracted with EPB to install 110 street lights along Wilson Road and sections of Happy Valley Road.

The lights will cost Walker County about $1,000 a month.

That includes installation and maintenance.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield says “We want to use this as a model and hopefully this will be very successful and we’ll see less accidents, less crime and the citizens will see this as a benefit of their tax dollars.”

Sheriff Steve Wilson adds “This is one of the top 10 roads for traffic in the county. So you know, that, along with the population in this part of the county, it was a no brainer the Wilson Road are was the 1st on our List.”

Those interviews were provided by the Walker County government.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.