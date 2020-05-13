Volkswagen Chattanooga resumes production May 17

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Officials at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant have announced a date to begin production again.

The gradual ramp-up begins on May 17th.

- Advertisement -

The factory halted production on March 21st and put employees on emergency furlough in April.

They announced a plan to restart for the beginning of May, but officials changed their minds at the last minute. This is the new date.

The gradual approach will allow their supply chain to catch up and let workers get used to new Covid-19 work procedures.

Workers will spend this week learning the new handbook of safety procedures, virtually.

Added precautions include:

Temperature scanning : everyone entering the plant will undergo touch-free temperature checks, administered by trained personnel using clinical-grade devices. No one with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be permitted inside the facility.

: everyone entering the plant will undergo touch-free temperature checks, administered by trained personnel using clinical-grade devices. No one with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be permitted inside the facility. Masks and cloth face coverings: a new face mask will be provided to employees and contractors each day. Face masks or cloth coverings will be mandatory at all times except when eating or drinking, or when alone in isolated areas.

a new face mask will be provided to employees and contractors each day. Face masks or cloth coverings will be mandatory at all times except when eating or drinking, or when alone in isolated areas. Sanitizer stations: installed throughout the factory in common walkways, at work stations, in break areas, near all kiosks and vending machines, and in cafeterias.

installed throughout the factory in common walkways, at work stations, in break areas, near all kiosks and vending machines, and in cafeterias. Gloves: available to all employees and contractors, but not mandatory.

available to all employees and contractors, but not mandatory. Cleaning and disinfecting frequency: added more staff to the cleaning crew to increase disinfection and sanitation activities throughout the factory during both day and night shifts, using EPA-approved disinfectants.

added more staff to the cleaning crew to increase disinfection and sanitation activities throughout the factory during both day and night shifts, using EPA-approved disinfectants. Limited touch points: doors are propped open throughout the factory to limit touchpoints. All ice machines are closed.

doors are propped open throughout the factory to limit touchpoints. All ice machines are closed. Air circulation: increased the amount of fresh air inside the factory.

increased the amount of fresh air inside the factory. Visitor policy: no visitors will be permitted inside the factory.

no visitors will be permitted inside the factory. Coordination with suppliers: Volkswagen has been working closely with suppliers, who are required to follow the same health and safety protocols as Volkswagen to help ensure all parts entering the plant are prepared in a responsible way.

Volkswagen has been working closely with suppliers, who are required to follow the same health and safety protocols as Volkswagen to help ensure all parts entering the plant are prepared in a responsible way. Reminders: throughout the factory, digital and printed signs remind workers of new safety procedures, helpful health information and CDC guidelines. All employees and contractors are asked to perform self-health checks before coming to work, and to contact the on-site medical team if they are ill.

Social distancing measures include: