Mocs Softball Sign All SEC Freshman and Former Silverdale Star Kaili Phillips

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA — An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening.

The Ooletwah, Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining.

- Advertisement -

“We recruited Kaili out of high school and knew then she was going to be an impact player at the next level,” said Reed.

“She truly changes the dynamics of Mocs Softball.”

As a freshman in 2019, Phillips appeared in 51 games and made 50 starts primarily behind the dish. She batted .246 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI while slugging at a .493 clip and scoring 30 times. Defensively, Phillips fielded at a .995 percentage, committing just one error on 196 chances, to help earn All-SEC Freshman Team honors as a catcher.

She posted a two homer, three-RBI performance against No. 4 Florida in the SEC opener in addition to a home run, four-RBI day against Virginia. She notched eight multi-RBI games and seven multi-hit games over the course of the season.

In combination with the shortened 2020 season, Phillips hit .225 and slugged .455 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 36 runs scored while fielding at a .988 (238-for-241) percentage for her career in Knoxville. She also led the team in fewest stolen base attempts against.

A local standout at Silverdale Baptist Academy, Phillips was the 77th ranked player in the FloSoftball national ranking system coming out of high school.

She holds Silverdale school single season records in batting average (.735), homeruns (18), OBP (.789), and slugging percentage (1.544). On the career lists, she stands alone in batting average (.621), homeruns (33) and OBP (.698).

“We are so excited to get such an awesome ball player, student-athlete, and individual in Kaili,” Reed concluded.