Mocs Softball Sign Former Central High and Chatt St Pitcher Brooke Parrott

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA — A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining.

In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, Parrott went a combined 25-6 with a 2.14 ERA, striking out 253 batters in 217.2 innings of work. She earned NJCAA Division I Third Team All-American, TCCAA Pitcher of the Year and TCCAA Region VII First Team All-Conference honors after a highly successful season in 2019.

- Advertisement -

As a freshman, Parrott went 20-3 with a 2.45 ERA and struck out 187 in 163.0 innings to help lead the Tigers to a 43-10 overall record and a Region Championship. She fired four no hitters and recorded four double-digit strikeout games during the year.

Parrott originally committed to OVC-member Tennessee Tech before changing course to Chatt State following a superstar scholastic career at Chattanooga Central High School in 2018.

At Central, Parrott was a four-time Region and District champion, as well as a four-time All-District honoree. She posted 71 wins, 1,009 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA in her scholastic career, in addition to 19 no hitters and two perfect games.

“Those who have followed Brooke’s career know that she will bring a winning mindset to the team. You can look at all her accomplishments and know she is a winner,” said Reed.

“We’re excited about keeping such a great local talent in Chattanooga.”